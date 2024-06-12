Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 540,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,312. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

