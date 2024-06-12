Contrasting Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Prairie Operating $1.55 million 105.62 -$79.08 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

