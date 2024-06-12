Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coral Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON CRU traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.90 ($0.16). 412,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,257. Coral Products has a 12 month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.49 ($0.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market cap of £11.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 4,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £440 ($560.30). In other news, insider David Low purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,183.50). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 4,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £440 ($560.30). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000. Insiders own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.