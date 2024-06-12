Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

