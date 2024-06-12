Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

