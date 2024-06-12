Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.35 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 12.3 %

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of CJR.B stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.25. 3,105,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,018. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.