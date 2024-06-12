Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $853.38. The stock had a trading volume of 386,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $855.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.85.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

