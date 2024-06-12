Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,017. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

