Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 370.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,497. Covestro has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

