Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of V stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.83. 6,240,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,835. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $502.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.98.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
