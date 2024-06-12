Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.83. 6,240,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,835. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $502.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.