Creative Planning Buys 117,290 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $59,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,812,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,529,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. 102,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,243. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

