Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,968. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.