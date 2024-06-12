Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,968. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.