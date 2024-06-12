Creative Planning Has $33.58 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.94. 1,425,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.