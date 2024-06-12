Creative Planning Has $637.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 10.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $637,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 387,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,248. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.