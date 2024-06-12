Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,711,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 4.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,845,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,084. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

