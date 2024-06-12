Creative Planning Sells 1,009,236 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,677,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009,236 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,157,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 4,237,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

