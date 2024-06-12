Creative Planning Sells 49,132 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.70. 531,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,740. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

