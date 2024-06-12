Creative Planning Sells 58,245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,245 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,813,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,016,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 445,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,265,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, hitting $267.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,521. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

