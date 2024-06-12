Creative Planning Sells 8,318 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Planning cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 167,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.