Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 1,570,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,682. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

