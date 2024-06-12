Credit Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 0.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.58. 1,530,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,779. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.