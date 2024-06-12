Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up about 15.3% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.2 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.90. 628,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $86.31.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.