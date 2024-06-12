Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alight makes up 1.2% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 2,771,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

