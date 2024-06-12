CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
