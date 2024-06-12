Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 120,210 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 416.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.54% of Visteon worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

VC stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.34 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

