Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Natera worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.18. 119,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,579. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

