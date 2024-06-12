Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 546.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.82. 3,483,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,287,660. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

