Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $15.07 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock worth $8,387,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

