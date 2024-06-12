Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cuisine Solutions stock remained flat at $17.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Cuisine Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

