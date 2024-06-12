D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

HEPS stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $590.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

