Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.52. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Featured Stories

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

