Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.52. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Dai Nippon Printing
