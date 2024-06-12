Daniel Crowley Acquires 191,077 Shares of AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley purchased 191,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,646.20 ($75,924.64).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Daniel Crowley purchased 19,438 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,837.74 ($7,839.56).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Crowley bought 374,975 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,236.25 ($136,580.30).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

AVADA Group Company Profile

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

