Decentraland Achieves Market Cap of $751.58 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $751.58 million and $157.98 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

