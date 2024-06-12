DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.73

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. DEI has a total market cap of $87.63 million and $43.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00114715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.