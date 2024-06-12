DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.67 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DEI has a total market cap of $88.67 million and $2.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00114908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

