Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.10 and last traded at $131.32. Approximately 5,045,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,093,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,583,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $16,644,317.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,583,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,180,321 shares of company stock worth $715,116,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.