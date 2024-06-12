Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 301,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 808,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 29,673.63% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

