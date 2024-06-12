Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,015,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,148,126 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

