Develop North (LON:DVNO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of LON DVNO remained flat at GBX 78 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017. Develop North has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £19.48 million, a PE ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 93.57 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.96.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

