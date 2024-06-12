DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is Iron Triangle Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Iron Triangle Partners LP reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 275,753 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 4.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.87. 694,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

