DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 0.2 %

DXCM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 835,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,491. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

