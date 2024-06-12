DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 6.9% Higher

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 37,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 84,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a market cap of C$24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
