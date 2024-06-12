Digital Financial Exchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

