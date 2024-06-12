Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $58.78

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $63.44. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 405,165 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $646.39 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

