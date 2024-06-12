dogwifhat (WIF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $524.73 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $524.73 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00003889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,908 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,908.935266. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.58616916 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $451,427,058.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

