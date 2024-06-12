Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.51 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.74. 173,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,479. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $298.46 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.43.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
