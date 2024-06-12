Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $2,419,200.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26.

DYN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 674,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

