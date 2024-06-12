EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Shares Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BSVO traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $21.47.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

