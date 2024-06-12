Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

EGBN opened at $16.59 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $131,313 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

