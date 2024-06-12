Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $279.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXP opened at $223.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,925,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

